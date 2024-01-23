Aroldis Chapman is headed to Pittsburgh!

Free agent pitcher Aroldis Chapman has finally found a new home. The 35-year-old reliever is reportedly signing with the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal.

Chapman is already in agreement with the Pirates, pending his physical per Robert Murray of FanSided. In a separate report by Joel Sherman of New York Post, Chapman's deal is said to be worth $10.5 million.

The Pirates entered the MLB offseason needing plenty of help in key areas, including the bullpen. Sure enough, Chapman's signing addresses their need for pitching depth as they look to make another jump this 2024 season.

Pittsburgh missed the playoffs in 2023 with a 76-86 win-loss record, but that was a good bump from the previous season when they went 62-100. With that being said, the Pirates are looking to continue their climb in the upcoming 2024 campaign. If they make a similar jump like they did last season, they could be in contention for a postseason spot.

Aroldis Chapman's signing is definitely a step in the right direction. While he's no longer the same explosive closer like he was in his best years between 2012 to 2021 when he made it to the All-Star Game seven times, he remains a solid option that is well experienced on the big stage. Chapman was traded to the Texas Rangers last season and was relied upon during the playoffs en route to their World Series title win.

Of course the Pirates will hope to see Chapman recapture some bits of his All-Star form. Regardless, for a pitcher who can still throw 100 mph and make it look effortless, he's a valuable addition for Pittsburgh.