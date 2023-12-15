The Texas Rangers are still interested in bringing in Clayton Kershaw despite his injury and the signing of Tyler Mahle.

The Texas Rangers aren't content. After winning the World Series in improbable fashion, the team is already looking to build upon their win. One area that Texas is looking to improve is their pitching staff. They had one of the most formidable starting rotations last season, and they look to keep it that way.

The Rangers made an initial move by signing ex-Twins slinger Tyler Mahle. However, there's a bigger fish that the Rangers want to catch: Clayton Kershaw. According to Ken Rosenthal, Texas is still interested in bringing in the Dodgers legend… despite his current injury status.

“…The Rangers on Thursday signed free-agent righty Tyler Mahle to a two-year, $22 million deal. Mahle underwent Tommy John surgery in May and likely will be out until at least mid-season. Kershaw is on a similar timetable coming off surgery to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and capsule in his left shoulder. But a source briefed on the Rangers’ thinking described him as still “very much” in play.”

The Rangers' pitching staff was loaded in the postseason. Max Scherzer and Jordan Montgomery were mid-season acquisitions that balled out big-time for Texas. Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney were preseason acquisitions as well. And, lest we forget, Texas dealt their damage without the impressive Jacob deGrom for most of the season.

According to Nightengale, the Rangers fully expect Mahle (who had Tommy John surgery) and deGrom to return by mid-season. They are hoping to sign the injured Kershaw and have all three players return at around the same time. That's one hell of a boost to an already stacked rotation. Texas could also opt to bolster the bullpen instead of adding more cooks to the starting rotation.