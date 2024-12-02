The Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks faced off in an unpredictable 2023 World Series. Just a year later, both teams missed the playoffs and are looking to retool. Arizona is looking to keep free agent Joc Pederson and the Rangers are looking to add a new hitter. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic thinks the 2023 champs are in a good spot to land the journeyman designated hitter.

“Several clubs looking for a left-handed hitting DH are intrigued by Joc Pederson, who in 449 plate appearances for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season hit 23 home runs and produced a career-high .908 OPS,” Rosenthal reported.

“The Diamondbacks want Pederson back. The Tampa Bay Rays also could use him, though it’s doubtful any free agent with options will choose to play at a minor-league ballpark in the summer Florida heat. The Texas Rangers are a more intriguing fit.”

Pederson has been on five teams in his career and signed a one-year deal in Arizona last season. He performed well enough on that deal to get a long-term contract this offseason. While the Rangers had a brutal season last year, they could be a great fit for the lefty.

The Rangers are looking to cut payroll after falling victim to the Regional Sports Network drama. Getting a low-cost Pederson and trading away Adolis Garcia would help lower their payroll.

If not the Rangers, where could Joc Pederson land?

Pederson could play the outfield but is primarily a designated hitter. Last season, Robbie Grossman and Travis Jankowski were the primary designated hitters for the Rangers. Pederson is a significant upgrade over both of those players. While he is older, he could be a great addition to a young team.

The Diamondbacks are also interested in bringing Pederson back. After losing to the Rangers in the World Series, they missed the playoffs by just one game in 2024. Bringing back Pederson would help stabilize their offense while they figure out their rotation. Jordan Montgomery is likely to be traded, so expect a free-agent move in the rotation.

Rosenthal also mentions the Tampa Bay Rays, who will be playing in the Yankees' Spring Training facility this season. This will be an interesting test to see what players think of playing in a non-MLB facility. Walker Buehler already told the Athletics he would not be signing with them because of their stadium.