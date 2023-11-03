Corey Seager had some fun at the Rangers' World Series parade, even finding time to take a playful jab at Astros' Alex Bregman

Championship parades are an outlet for athletes to express themselves after all of the emotion and pain they have endured on their trek to the mountaintop. Many players overindulge in alcoholic beverages, some wear shirts with pointed messages and others don't wear a shirt at all. Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager kept his celebration habits simple, opting for a good ole' fashioned troll job.

The two-time World Series MVP completely fed into the energy of the rabid Arlington crowd. Fans would have gone berserk over anything Seager said, but he knew how to rile them up even more.

“Everyone was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn’t win the World Series,” he cleverly said, per Shawn McFarland of the Dallas Morning News. “I guess we’ll never know.”

Corey Seager: “Everyone was wondering what would happen if the Rangers didn’t win the World Series. I guess we’ll never know.” pic.twitter.com/uXRhWnjmyJ — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) November 3, 2023

Seager is mimicking the words exclaimed by Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman after the team snatched the American League West title from the Rangers on the final day of the regular season. It looked as if the Astros were going to best their in-state rival again in the ALCS, but the eventual 2023 champions ignited in Games 6 and 7.

After an emotionally-charged battle, Corey Seager evidentially deemed it necessary to deliver one more parting shot to the former champs, as Texas officially takes its place at the pinnacle of baseball. Bregman has dabbled in trash-talking in the past and knows all too well the comeuppance aspect that can come along with it.

But neither he nor the Astros will forget this jab. The Rangers just have to make sure it doesn't come back to bite them in 2024. One of sports' newest and most compelling rivalries just keeps getting better.