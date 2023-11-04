The Texas Rangers today announced a pair of contract updates just days after winning the 2023 World Series against the Diamondbacks

After winning the first World Series in franchise history last month, The Texas Rangers have announced some contract updates on a pair of their pitchers, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The Rangers announced that LHP Andrew Heaney has exercised his $13M player option and reliever Jose Leclerc had his $6.25M option picked up by the club.

Heaney, a 10-year veteran who has pitched for five different teams in his career, went 10-6 in 34 starts for the Rangers last season. Leclerc has been with the Rangers for his entire 7-year career. Last season he had a 2.68 ERA in 57 relief outings.

The Rangers are looking to run it back after topping the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 2023 World Series, 4 games to 1. In that series, Corey Seager led the offensive charge, winning his second World Series MVP in four years.

While the Rangers do have a potent offense, they'll be hoping that the pitching staff will be healthier next season. Staff ace Jacob deGrom was shut down mid-season with an elbow injury. The team acquire Max Scherzer at the trade deadline from the Mets, but he left Game 2 of the World Series with a back issue and was ruled out for the rest of the series.

Andrew Heaney, in particular, helps solidify the back end of the rotation. The Rangers got excellent production from the 32-year-old in exchange for his $12 million salary.

It's going to be difficult for the Rangers to reach the World Series again next year. Even their own division, the American League West, is tough – depending on what the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners do. But bringing back Heaney and Leclerc gives the team some stability in the rotation and in the bullpen; something every championship team needs.