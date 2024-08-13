The Texas Rangers entered the 2024 MLB trade deadline with uncertainty. They were in the middle of a mediocre season and many fans expected them to either choose to buy or sell. Instead, the Rangers did a little bit of both. However, the Rangers did not make any especially notable moves and now they are struggling in August.

Texas is now 55-64. They are falling out of both the American League West and Wild Card races. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic hinted in a recent article that the ball club may consider placing certain players on waivers. Rosenthal mentioned a number of pitchers who could be candidates to be placed on waivers. Notably, starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi was listed as a possible waiver option.

Eovaldi, 34, is a two-time All-Star and one of the better pitchers in baseball. He also impact the Rangers' 2023 World Series team. He currently has a 3.75 ERA and 117 strikeouts across 120 innings pitched. It should be noted that Eovaldi is battling an injury concern at the moment, but Rangers manager Bruce Bochy is “hoping” it will not be a long-term issue, per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News.

Will reigning World Series champion Rangers give up on 2024 season?

The Rangers would obviously love to defend their World Series title. There is not a single team that wants to give up on a season. The standings, though, are currently not in the team's favor.

Texas is 8.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the AL West. Meanwhile, the Rangers are 10 games back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot. To make matters worse, there are four teams between the Rangers and that AL Wild Card position.

Texas' chances of reaching the postseason are slim. Of course, they could catch fire and climb back into the postseason race soon. If the Rangers continue to struggle moving forward in August, however, the team will have a number of difficult decisions to make.