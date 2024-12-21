The Boston Red Sox may be simmering on the free agent market after failing to sign their top targets, Juan Soto and Max Fried. Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow pivoted and completed a trade with the Chicago White Sox for lefty Garrett Crochet. Acquiring Corbin Burnes seems unlikely following the Patrick Sandoval signing, and based on the latest news, management might be bracing itself to miss out on another high-level talent.

Teoscar Hernandez has been linked to the Sox for much of the offseason, but Boston is considering another former Toronto Blue Jays outfielder. The Red Sox have interest in Randal Grichuk, per Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. He will not make the splash that the reigning World Series champion would, but the veteran can give manager Alex Cora reliable depth.

Will Red Sox go for a low-key signing instead of making another big move?

Boston's hunt for a right-handed bat is well-documented by now, with Hernandez jumping out as a prime candidate to fill the need. Though, given the logjam of outfielders brought on by All-Star Jarren Duran, Gold Glove winner Wilyer Abreu, top prospect Roman Anthony and the versatile Ceddanne Rafaela, it might not be practical to invest significant funds in the 32-year-old slugger. Hence, Breslow might prefer a more affordable option.

Grichuk put together arguably the best season of his 11-year career in 2024, batting .291 with 12 home runs, a .528 slugging percentage and .875 OPS in 106 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks. He displayed far better judgment at the plate, lowering his strikeout rate by more than five percent. He is not the defensive outfielder he used to be, though, which means Cora would probably employ him as a designated hitter from time to time.

Considering that Grichuk is a lifetime .252 hitter, there is a decent chance regression will follow in 2025. The 33-year-old can still be a nice depth piece, but Red Sox fans are hoping another high-upside player arrives in Jersey Street before the offseason ends. Second base is still a question mark, and another promising pitcher could do wonders for the staff.

Whatever Breslow decides to do, he must set up the roster for a playoff run next season. Patience is running thin in Boston. But if an under-the-radar acquisition like Randal Grichuk can get the job done, people will surely get over not having a flashy free agency.