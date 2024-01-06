Red Sox need a slugging outfielder, and also have multiple additional areas to fill.

The Boston Red Sox are coming off a pair of last-place finishes in the American League East. They hired Craig Breslow to take over their baseball operations and presumably improve the team prior to the 2024 season. Rumors involving Boston's interest in Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernandez continue to surface, but the slugger may not be the team's top priority.

Teoscar Hernández in? Masataka Yoshida traded? Red Sox weighing moves. With @jcmccaffrey. https://t.co/lvjEkUaihI — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 5, 2024

The Red Sox are interested in adding a slugging outfielder to their lineup, but they may be more interested in building overall roster strength before they bring in a slugger like Hernandez, according to a report in The Athletic.

In addition to potentially adding Hernandez, the Red Sox may be willing to trade Japanese import Masataka Yoshida. However, the Red Sox sent a trainer to Japan to work with Yoshida on his overall conditioning with an eye towards improving his endurance.

Yoshida was a more effective offensive player in the first half of the season than he was in the second half. The Red Sox would also like to see Yoshida improve his defensive performance in the outfield.

Teoscar Hernandez is a legitimate power hitter. He became a regular in the Toronto Blue Jays lineup in the 2018 season, and has never hit less than 22 home runs in any of his full seasons. Hernandez blasted 32 home runs and made the American League All-Star team in 2021, and he followed that with a 25-home run season 2022.

He was traded by Blue Jays to the Mariners after the 2022 season and he belted 26 home runs and drove in 93 runs while playing in Seattle.