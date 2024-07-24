Although the Cincinnati Reds occupy the bottom spot in their divisional standings, they are not too far back from a Wild Card spot to hope for the postseason. However, some of the moves they intend to make at the MLB trade deadline may not be typical of a team looking to buy.

The Reds are widely seen as a team ready to trade away relief pitchers but it’s not because of any desire to be sellers at the deadline, according to C. Trent Rosecrans and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Athletic writes the following: “The Cincinnati Reds are informing teams they will trade relievers, but their decision stems from a roster crunch, not a move to become outright sellers. A more dramatic pivot is still possible for a team that was swept in its first series after the All-Star break and fell into last place in the National League Central, league sources tell The Athletic…Their roster includes three relievers who will be free agents at the end of the season, right-handers Lucas Sims and Buck Farmer along with lefty Justin Wilson, and another, right-hander Nick Martinez, who has an opt-out after the season.”

Regardless of who the Reds are most eager to keep, those four are the ones that the Reds will have to shop the most to other teams. Farmer has maintained a 2.80 ERA across 45.0 innings this season, including just two runs allowed in his last 9.1 innings, and Sims has a 3.82 ERA across 33.0 innings, which includes an 18.0 inning stretch across May and June where he allowed just five runs. Those two may be among the most valuable to the team right now but it also means their trade value is the highest.

Reds looking to trade relief pitchers ahead of MLB trade deadline

The Reds having so many pitchers to trade can actually help them in their goal of being buyers at the deadline. The relievers themselves or the minor-league prospects that they net in a trade can be used as sweeteners in other deals. At the very least, it will help keep the young pipeline of talent running while the big-league club tries to become a winning one.

As far as upgrades to the roster go, the Reds could use help in the outfield. If this is the time they’re looking to sell high on Jonathan India, whose .796 OPS this season trails only Elly De La Cruz on Cincy's roster, they could try to add prospects that will make it easier to send others away for an outfielder that as been productive at the plate this season. A back-end starting pitcher may also be nice to add.

Whatever pitchers the Reds trade are bound to become potentially key pieces on postseason contenders. Meanwhile, Cincinnati hopes to see them there.