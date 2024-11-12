The Juan Soto sweepstakes has begun. There is no shortage of teams interested in winning the services of the 26-year-old outfielder, and among those being heavily linked to Soto are the New York Mets, whose pursuit of the Dominican superstar is said to be getting a lift from another superstar in the form of Francisco Lindor.

The Mets have reportedly circled a date for a meeting with Soto, which would be a small step toward a potential mega-sized contract with the National League East division club.

“The two favorites in the Soto derby, the New York Mets and New York Yankees, also have meetings scheduled, according to sources. (Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed theirs.),” wrote Jeff Passan of ESPN.

In addition, Passan hinted that Lindor is involved in the process of winning Soto's signature.

“The Mets' pursuit has gotten a hand from shortstop Francisco Lindor, who would love another star in Queens and has taken a role in recruiting Soto, while the Yankees can point to Soto's excellence in the Bronx this season as a precursor for more.”

Francisco Lindor, Mets have their eyes on Juan Soto

Mets team owner Steve Cohen has shown financial fearlessness in the past if it means acquiring big talents, and if there's one player he is unafraid to throw a huge bag at, it could be Soto, who is coming off another splendid season. Soto could just be the missing piece for the Mets to get over the hump after a deep postseason run last season.

In the 2024 campaign with the New York Yankees, Soto slashed .288/.419/.569 with 41 home runs and 109 RBIs across 157 games and 713 plate appearances. Over the last two seasons, which includes a stint with the San Diego Padres, Soto has hit .281/.415/.545 with 76 blasts, 218 RBIs, and a 166 OPS+.

Francisco Lindor would definitely be smiling ear to ear if the Mets pulled off a Soto signing in MLB free agency. Lindor did a lot of heavy lifting in the 2024 season for the Mets, who made it all the way to the 2024 National League Championship Series Round. Lindor, who is among the finalists for the 2024 NL Most Valuable Player Award, hit .273/.344/.500 with 33 home runs and 91 RBIs to go with 29 stolen bases.