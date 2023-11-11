The San Francisco Giants are reportedly expected to fully pursue superstar Shohei Ohtani in MLB free agency

Shohei Ohtani is the most popular free agent this offseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, and Texas Rangers are among the favorites to land the two-way phenom. John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the San Francisco Giants are preparing to fully pursue Ohtani in MLB free agency as well, via MLB.com.

The Giants make sense for a number of reasons. San Francisco narrowly missed the playoffs in 2023 and they are looking to take the next step forward. Signing Ohtani wouldn't just make their team better, but it could lead to more free agents being interested in heading to San Francisco as well.

Giants' search for a superstar

The Giants were one of the most discussed teams last offseason. And they were the offseason's biggest disappointment.

San Francisco was linked to both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa. Judge ultimately re-signed with the New York Yankees though. Correa and the Giants actually agreed to a contract before San Francisco backed out due to Correa's injury concerns.

The Giants' free agency pursuits made it evident that the franchise has money they are willing to spend. So why not try to sign one of the greatest players to ever step on a baseball field in Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani: The top free agent

Despite suffering an injury which will keep him off the mound in 2024, Ohtani is the most coveted free agent this offseason. His two-way prowess as a pitcher and hitter makes him an extremely intriguing addition. Ohtani hopes to return to the mound in 2025, but will still hit during the '24 campaign.

He will provide plenty of value as a DH in 2024. Ohtani is a great hitter who helps to balance out a lineup. He offers power and contact ability to go along with blazing speed on the base paths. Ohtani is one of the few designated hitters who is capable of stealing a lot of bases.

The Giants are going to face no shortage of competition in their rumored Shohei Ohtani free agency pursuit. Perhaps they can convince Ohtani to head to the Bay Area by out-bidding their opponents.