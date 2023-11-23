The Minnesota Twins are reportedly interested in trading catcher Christian Vazquez amid their plan to cut payroll before the 2024 season

The Minnesota Twins are reportedly looking to trade catcher Christian Vazquez, per Robert Murray of FanSided. Murray shared the report while speaking on Foul Territory Wednesday, stating that Minnesota wants to cut payroll by trading players.

“The Twins, they are looking at shedding payroll. They have aggressively tried to move certain players,” Murray said. “One of them has been Christian Vazquez according to sources who have spoken with the Twins.”

So which teams may be potential suitors for Christian Vazquez, who is under contract through 2025?

“I don't necessarily know what the likelihood of a trade is but when he was a free agent last year, he ended up garnering pretty strong interest from the Padres,” Murray continued. “The Marlins right now are looking for a catcher, plenty of other teams are looking for a catcher. I think he could absolutely make sense as a trade candidate.”

Vazquez, 33, is a reliable catcher. He doesn't offer much productivity from the plate, but he's a fringe starter and quality backup.

Twins' offseason

The Twins are fresh off a 2023 season that saw them win the AL Central. Minnesota is now navigating the process of trying to cut payroll while still adding talent.

Competing in the AL Central isn't especially difficult. In fact, it was MLB's worst division this past season. The Detroit Tigers are slowly building a winning roster and the Cleveland Guardians could bounce back, but the Twins should be favored in the division during the 2024 season.

Minnesota will be an intriguing team to monitor as the offseason continues on, however.