Juan Soto is easily the biggest player still in the MLB free-agent market during the 2024-25 offseason. Soto, who most recently suited up for the New York Yankees, could still end up going back to the Bronx.

But the likes of the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers are said to be the other teams with relatively considerable potential to win the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

With or without Soto, the Dodgers seem capable enough to successfully defend the World Series title they just won in the 2024 season. But adding Soto into the LA mix will certainly bolster their chances even more for a repeat.

If the Dodgers somehow find a way to land the Dominican superstar, MLB insider Jon Heyman said that Los Angeles will slot Soto behind fellow star Shohei Ohtani and in front of former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman in the batting order.

“When they had the meeting, I believe the Dodgers told him that the lineup would be Ohtani, first, Soto second, Betts third, Freeman fourth,” Heyman shared (h/t Blake Harris).

It can be recalled that Soto spent most of his time with the Yankees in 2024 batting second overall.

Juan Soto sweepstakes continue to heat up

The bidding war for Juan Soto has reportedly already gone over the $700 million mark, and while Heyman said he thinks the Dodgers are not at that price point yet, the reigning World Series champions can't simply be counted out just yet.

“That's something to think about for Juan Soto to be on a super team like that. And he didn't have to hear that to know that they are a super team. So if they get really close, and at this point we have not heard that they are. We know they're over 600 million, but I don't think they're that close to 700 million.”

The idea of Soto joining a powerhouse like the Dodgers should send shockwaves across the baseball realm. Los Angeles is already brimming with Hall of Fame talents with Ohtani, Betts, and Freeman in the fold, so the idea of someone like Soto, who is young and viewed as an MVP contender for years getting added to that kind of roster is something that can be tough to accept by Dodgers rivals. But at the end of the day, Soto has the final say about where he's going next.

In the 2024 season, Soto hit .288 with a .419 OBP and .569 slugging percentage to go with 41 home ruins and 109 RBIs for the Yankees.