The Chicago White Sox have already traded five pitchers. After moving Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and three relievers, a sixth White Sox pitcher could soon be moved. Chicago relieverKeynan Middleton is drawing interest around the league and could be dealt by Tuesday's 2023 MLB trade deadline, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

The White Sox officially became 2023 trade deadline sellers when they agreed to send pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to Los Angeles Angeles in exchange for two minor-league prospects. The Los Angeles Dodgers traded for Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly. Kendall Graveman went to the Houston Astros, and Keynan Middleton might become a former White Sox pitcher at a moment's notice.

Middleton signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox before 2023 spring training. The veteran has proven to be a pleasant surprise in the Chicago bullpen. Middleton has struck out 46 batters in 35.1 innings. He has a 3.82 ERA and a 1.30n WHIP. Middelton's 11.7 strikeouts per nine innings are easily the most for his career.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since the pandemic, Middleton had been a below-average reliever. He pitched for three different teams from 2020-2022, never posting an ERA below 4.94 in a season. Middleton does have a career 3.97 ERA, having pitched well in the first three years of his MLB career with the Angels.

As a cheap option in the bullpen, Middleton could be targeted by contenders who are looking for middle relief help.

The White Sox are sellers, but they are stopping short of a full-blown firesale at the trade deadline. Dylan Cease, for instance, has drawn interest from contenders but appears to be borderline untouchable.