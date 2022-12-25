By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

For the second time in a row, Carlos Correa has had medical concerns threaten a potential $300 million+ contract. But after the San Francisco Giants seemed to have cold feet on the star shortstop, it doesn’t seem to be the same for the New York Mets.

Although not confirmed, Correa’s lower leg injury from eight years ago is believed to be the major sticking point that’s left both the Giants and Mets worried about potentially locking in big money for the next decade-plus.

One key difference with the Giants situation is that the Mets are said to “badly” want it to work out, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

“The Mets and Correa are said to be working on things Saturday in an effort to make Correa a Met a reality. And both parties seem to badly want this to work, which is very likely the most important fact, probably even more important than whatever is being viewed on Correa’s somewhat-mysterious medical that’s now given two teams pause. It’s apparently over an eight-year-old injury that’s said to have required no treatment since.”

As they say, where there’s a will, there’s a way. Carlos Correa’s side has already lost one quarter-billion deal and is likely not looking to see that happen twice given the lessening number of potential suitors. They’d want nothing more than to lock in that money. With the Mets still showing keen interest, it appears that it’s only a matter of time that a resolution in some form arrives for the two sides to consummate a deal. For real, this time.