After missing out on the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes in free agency, the New York Yankees need to quickly pivot to further address their pitching staff. They have some options that they could do in order to ensure they have enough pitching depth, but don't expect them to try and trade for players such as Chicago White Sox's Dylan Cease or Milwaukee Brewers' Corbin Burnes.

Both Cease and Burnes have found themselves in trade rumors as of late, and they are certainly intriguing targets for the Yankees as they look to add another starter to their pitching rotation alongside Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes and Clarke Schmidt. However, because of the assets they had to deal away in order to acquire Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres, the Pinstripes are reportedly concerned they have to trade some other key players in order to acquire any of the two pitchers.

“There are some starters available on the trade market – Dylan Cease and Corbin Burnes, specifically – but after dealing away a number of players for Juan Soto, the Yankees feel like a long shot to acquire either of those pitchers without giving up somebody such as Anthony Volpe or Jasson Dominguez,” Mark Feinsand of MLB Network reported.

It remains to be seen what the Yankees will do next as they try to improve the roster. They figure to be one of the better teams heading to the 2024 season with both Aaron Judge and Juan Soto leading the way. But as everyone knows, it'll be really hard if they can't deepen their pitching rotation and bullpen heading to the new campaign.