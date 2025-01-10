The New York Yankees have been doing their best to replace the production they're about to lose in 2025 with the departure of Juan Soto for in-city rival New York Mets. But they're far from done with making moves. However, they have some other roster matters to deal with before they can add another hitter or two to help them get over the World Series hump in 2025 — with starting pitcher Marcus Stroman looking like the most likely casualty.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Yankees are still trying to trade Stroman away. Of course, this task is easier said than done, considering that Stroman is making $18.3 million in 2025 with a vesting option for the same amount in 2026 should he pitch at least 140 innings this upcoming season. But the Yankees are looking to grease the wheels of any potential trade, as according to Heyman, they are willing to pay down his salary to make him easier to acquire.

The Yankees are reportedly still looking for another infielder to round out the roster, with third base being a notable position that could use some improvement. However, Heyman reports that, even though the Yankees are looking to save some money with the potential trade of Stroman, this would not make them huge suitors for the best third baseman available both in free agency and on the trade market, such as Alex Bregman and Nolan Arenado.

There are some reports that the Yankees will be looking to acquire Luis Arraez in the process or in the aftermath of trading Stroman, although Heyman noted that “there isn’t believed” to be much traction in that regard. Whatever the case may be, it's unlikely for Stroman to start the 2025 season in a Yankee uniform.

Yankees' starting rotation picture for 2025 is shaping up

The Yankees may have lost Nestor Cortes in the trade that brought them Devin Williams, and they are also about to lose Marcus Stroman. Nonetheless, New York still has plenty of rotation weapons as they prepare themselves for a potential World Series run in 2025.

Gerrit Cole should be back and up for a full season's worth of work, provided, of course, that he stays healthy. The Yankees also have Luis Gil, the reigning AL Rookie of the Year, as well as Carlos Rodon and Clarke Schmidt, reliable hands in the rotation. And then they made the blockbuster signing of Max Fried, who is under contract for the next eight years for a total of $218 million.