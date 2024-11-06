Blake Snell is entering free agency for the second time in as many years, and this time, he hopes that the process goes more smoothly than it did last year. As one would recall, Snell lasted in the free-agent market until March 2024 despite coming off an NL Cy Young Award win, with the San Francisco Giants stepping up to the plate and signing him to a contract with an opt out after year one.

At first, it looked as though the teams' decision to stay away from the Snell sweepstakes was going to be proven correct, as he started off the 2024 season in a disastrous manner. But upon his return from injury in July, he pitched at a Cy Young level once more, and now, he's headed back to free agency with his value that much more secure.

To that end, three of the MLB's biggest spending teams could make a run for Snell, with Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listing the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, and New York Mets as three potential suitors for the 31-year-old southpaw.

Those teams, however, won't just be competing against themselves in the Snell sweepstakes. Joining those three spending powerhouses are Snell's most recent team, the Giants, as well as three pitching-starved AL East teams in the Boston Red Sox, Baltimore Orioles, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Nevertheless, it's unclear if those teams will pony up enough money for Snell to find a home relatively early in free agency. At 32 years of age, there are valid concerns regarding Snell's long-term viability, and consistency has been an issue for him in the past.

Snell, on his day, is one of the most electric pitchers in the MLB, but he has a tendency to lose command when he's not at his best. If anything, the Giants may be in the pole position to secure Snell's services, due to the familiarity level between the two.

Blake Snell free agency sweepstakes, part two

Will Blake Snell command enough interest in free agency this year that would ensure he doesn't remain unemployed until March? Perhaps. The Dodgers, in particular, stand out as a team that could make a splash in the pitching department especially after all the troubles their starting rotation went through leading up to the postseason and even during the playoffs itself.

But the Dodgers are expecting Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone to return to full health next season, and they still have the likes of Walker Buehler, Jack Flaherty, and Clayton Kershaw to worry about in free agency. Plus, they should still have Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Yankees cannot commit a huge deal to Snell before they secure Juan Soto's services. Will Soto sign early enough for the Yankees to remain in the Snell sweepstakes?

The Mets could be in search of an arm to front the rotation; Snell would represent an improvement over Sean Manaea and Luis Severino, and they definitely have the money to pull off a move for Snell.