Dylan Cease has caught the attention of the Yankees, Dodgers, and Orioles, and New York is ready to make an offer.

Dylan Cease is one of the most popular remaining trade candidates this offseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Yankees have been mentioned as potential landing destinations for the Chicago White Sox ace. The Yankees, who in all reality have to add more pitching to seriously compete in 2024, are reportedly ready to “pull the trigger” on a trade for Cease, according to Randy Miller of nj.com.

However, something that Miller mentioned and has been discussed around the MLB world in recent weeks is that Baltimore has more to offer the White Sox. Additionally, the Dodgers have a strong farm system.

Still, New York has enough prospect capital to at least entice the White Sox. The Yankees may need to overpay in order to outbid LA and Baltimore, but they may be willing to do so after acquiring Juan Soto. New York's fans expect the team to win, so it would not be surprising to see the Yankees go all in.

Will Yankees trade for Dylan Cease?

The Yankees already have Gerrit Cole leading the rotation. Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes are also on the roster, and New York has been linked to free-agent starting pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery.

Regardless, acquiring Cease makes sense. He's under team control for two more years, and there is always the chance of signing him to a long-term extension. There may be some hesitancy after Cease's down 2023 season.

In the end, though, he is a 28-year-old starting pitcher with some of the best upside in baseball. When Cease is on his game, he's a strikeout machine who can work deep into games.

Walks have been problematic for him at times, and there are some games where he simply doesn't have his best stuff and struggles. So acquiring him does come with risk. The reward, though, could make the risk worth it.

The Yankees will be a team worth keeping tabs on as the White Sox continue to entertain trade proposals. The Orioles have the talent to get a deal completed, however, while the Dodgers have displayed aggression in terms of adding stars this offseason. Trading for Cease won't be easy, but based on Miller's report, the Yankees are going to try to make a deal come to fruition.