How large of an impact will this former Rangers outfielder make in New York?

The New York Yankees are continuing to make efforts to improve their roster during the 2023-24 offseason. As the team bolsters its depth, the Yankees have made a move on former Texas Rangers and recent Cincinnati Reds outfielder Bubba Thompson.

Bubba Thompson looks for a fresh start after leaving the Reds roster for the Yankees

New York claimed Thompson off waivers from Cincinnati on Thursday, per the Yankees' X account.

The Yankees are not satisfied with their depth yet, as their move to acquire Thompson helps support their defense. The 25-year-old left fielder only played 25 games in 2023 for the Rangers, but he has attractive potential.

Thompson was the 26th overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. Through his first two seasons in the major leagues, Thompson has amassed 54 hits, 1 home run, and achieved an OPS of .591 while batting .242.

New York already has impact players in the outfield, so Thompson might not get a major opportunity to play right away. However, if he improves, he could play a significant role in the Yankees' defense.

After a disappointing end to the season, New York is determined to have a better showing in 2024. The Yankees ended 2023 with an 82-80 record, but they narrowly missed the MLB Playoffs. New York's executive leadership has been criticized for taking an excessive analytics approach to its operations.

Yet, the team's actions during MLB Free Agency show they care about personnel.

One of the biggest questions on New York's roster is Aaron Judge. The star right fielder only played 106 games due to injury, but he hit 37 home runs, ranked 10th in the MLB. If he returns healthy and to full form, New York has an increased chance to make the postseason in 2024.