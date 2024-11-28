It's no secret that the New York Yankees want to re-sign Juan Soto in free agency, as they begin their campaign to return to the World Series after losing to the Dodgers. However, Soto is fielding offers from five teams, even the Dodgers, who just signed star pitcher Blake Snell. With this possibility in mind, the Yankees have made calls to other top names in the MLB, including ex-Cy Young winners Max Fried and Corbin Burnes.

“The Yankees recently staged calls with star free agent starters Corbin Burnes and Max Fried, along with several other top available players, they remain almost solely focused on Soto,” according to MLB insider Jon Heyman for the New York Post.

The report also added, “[They] have not made offers to [Corbin Burnes and Max Fried], who might merely be part of the Yankees' Plan B in case Soto goes to the Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, Blue Jays or perhaps an unknown mystery team.”

Can the Yankees re-sign Juan Soto?

During the Juan Soto sweepstakes, which involves about five teams, the Yankees have talked with the star pitchers but haven't made offers, perhaps keeping them as a Plan B in case Soto rebuffs their offer or makes a counter-offer they can't accept.

Likewise, the report also says the Yankees have also talked with other top names on the market, keeping their options open. Still, their top priority remains Soto, the only player who showed up for the Yankees while Aaron Judge went on his World Series disappearing act.

Moreover, Heyman also wrote that the Yankees have upped their offer to Soto, which perhaps gives them the advantage over their other competitors.

As the prize of free agency, like LeBron James in 2010, the superstar outfielder might fetch a new contract worth over $600-million, just shy of three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani's $700-million deal.

Additionally, the report suggests Soto would prefer a long-term deal, in the range of 15 years, with multiple opt-outs. While the Yankees have agreed to this condition, it's still not enough to shift the balance in their favor, since the other interested teams are also likely to agree.

However, the Yankees remain favorites to re-sign Soto, who hit 41 home runs and posted .989 OPS and finished third in MVP balloting last season.

His experience with the Yankees could also entice him to stay and try winning another World Series with New York, though other teams could also make enticing offers.

For instance, the Dodgers are World Series champions with a loaded roster, while the New York Mets have turned in an impressive postseason run in 2024, and the prospect of teaming up with another star in Francisco Lindor could be attractive in its own right.