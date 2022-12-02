Published December 2, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Yankees reportedly prefer Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon in free agency over Jacob deGrom, per Jon Heyman. Although signing one of Verlander or Rodon will be expensive, both pitchers are expected to command less money than deGrom, who’s reportedly seeking $40 million-plus. In addition to Verlander and Rodon, the Yankees’ primary target in free agency remains Aaron Judge.

Jacob deGrom is arguably the best pitcher in all of baseball when healthy. But health has been a major concern for the former Cy Young award winner. As a result, he offers arguably the highest risk and highest reward in free agency. The team that decides to pay him needs to understand the risk involved.

The New York Mets and Texas Rangers are considered the favorites to land deGrom this offseason. But teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers cannot be ruled out. Jacob deGrom is expected to receive what he is looking for from a financial standpoint. And the Mets are likely the front-runner to re-sign him for that reason, as owner Steve Cohen has no shortage of money.

There is a chance that the Yankees’ interest in Jacob deGrom will increase should Judge sign elsewhere. Reports have stated that Judge could make his final decision within the next couple of weeks. His choice will present a clearer picture for New York in free agency.

It will be intriguing to see where stars such as Aaron Judge and Jacob deGrom end up signing. We will continue to provide updates on MLB free agency as they are made available.