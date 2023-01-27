The New York Yankees have had an explosive offseason of work to say the least, as they have managed to re-sign star outfielder Aaron Judge while also landing one of the top starting pitchers on the market in Carlos Rodon. But that’s not to say all the holes on their team are filled, and it looks like they are still working on shoring up their roster over the final few weeks of the offseason.

Re-signing Judge was great, but New York has to find two guys to play alongside him now that Andrew Benintendi signed with the Chicago White Sox in free agency. There are still some solid options available on the market, and while it doesn’t seem like anything is close to being completed, New York has had discussions with former Arizona Diamondbacks and Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta.

“Though they’ve talked to free agents Jurickson Profar and David Peralta, and about Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (the price is said enormous) and Twins trade candidate Max Kepler (‘nothing serious there right now’) for left field, the Yankees appear destined to choose among veteran Aaron Hicks and youngsters Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial.” – Jon Heyman, New York Post

This doesn’t exactly make it sound like the Yankees are close to pulling off a deal for any new outfielders, including Peralta, but it’s certainly a potential option that exists for them if they become increasingly desperate. Peralta isn’t the player he once was, but he proved he still has value in 2022 (.251 BA, 12 HR, 59 RBI, .731 OPS) and if the Yankees decide they need an upgrade in the outfield, they come back to these supposedly tabled talks with Peralta and try to get a deal done here.