Despite extending their winning season streak to a mind-boggling 31, the New York Yankees' 2023 campaign was maybe the biggest failure the franchise has endured in that long span. Even so, owner Hal Steinbrenner is reportedly moving forward with the same regime. But manager Aaron Boone could be instructed to make a critical change in his approach to the job.

“Higher-ups will likely just suggest to Boone to instill more discipline,” MLB insider Jon Heyman wrote in the New York Post. If this is indeed what the Yankees want in 2024, then they might be taking a big risk by retaining their skipper in the first place.

Not everyone has the right temperament to handle a more authoritative managing style. Boone could be up for the task, but if a more take-charge attitude does not suit him, then fans will be furious with the organization for wasting another season. Though, many are already fed up with longtime general manager Brian Cashman, and that has not influenced Steinbrenner's decision-making process.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

Boone is often even keel but showed a more animated side when the Yankees were reeling this past season. He cannot afford to wait until the 2024 season is on life support to light a fire under his club. Strong action might be necessary from the onset.

With a 509-361 record and two American League Championship Series appearances in six years, Aaron Boone has enjoyed his share of success. But the team has plateaued. The Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays continue to be a fatal thorn in New York's side, the lineup is too home run-reliant and the roster lacks athleticism.

Again, though, these are problems that extend beyond the skipper's pay grade. It is clear the Yankees are desperate for change, but it remains to be seen if it will come under their current leadership structure.