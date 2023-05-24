Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

Two of the biggest games on Wednesday’s slate feature some of baseball’s superstars! It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a same-game parlay featuring Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves meet for Game 3 in the ATL. The Dodgers have taken the first two games of the series as the Braves clearly have a tough time playing NL West opponents. The Braves are (3-6) against that division so far this season. The Dodgers, on the other hand, are dealing with pitching injuries but still find ways to win games.

The Yankees and Orioles meet in the Bronx for Game 2. The Yankees came back and won 6-5 after trailing 4-0 to start the game. Aaron Judge smashed another home run to tie the game in the 9th inning.

Here are the same-game parlay odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Same-Game Parlay Odds

Aaron Judge 2+ total bases

Anthony Santander 2+ total bases

Mookie Betts 2+ total bases

Ronald Acuna Jr. 2+ total bases

Same-game parlay odds: +2076 or +365 for (LAD-ATL) and +367 for (BAL-NYY)

Aaron Judge is a home run-hitting machine. Considering those count as four total bases, it seems like getting to two is a no-brainer. Tyler Wells is pitching for the Orioles and despite him pitching well this season, he has allowed 10 home runs and two to the Yankees already this season.

Anthony Santander is batting .253 on the season but more importantly, has eight home runs on the campaign. Facing a southpaw tonight, he has a better chance of getting 2+ total bases. He is batting .289 against lefties this year with three homers and four doubles.

Mookie Betts and the Dodgers are flying high right now. Betts is only batting .251 on the season but has an OPS of .872. He’s second on the team with 10 homers and has 15 extra-base hits on the year.

Last but definitely not least, the NL MVP favorite is playing the best out of anyone on this parlay right now. Acuna Jr. is batting .337 on the year and is coming off a hitless performance. Expect him to bounce back in a big way as the Braves aim to avoid the sweep.