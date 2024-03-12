MLB The Show 24's new Legends Trailer gives us a glimpse of the new confirmed Legends coming to the franchise. Furthermore, several returning Legends make their way into the Show 24. For newcomers, Legends in The Show are, you guessed it, iconic players throughout baseball history. From players like Hank Aaron or Sammy Sosa, Legends lets you play as your favorite historical players across several modes. Without further ado, let's take a look at all the new Legends, and returning ones in The Show 24.
Who Are All The Legends In MLB The Show 24?
- Rich Aurilia
- Adrian Beltre
- Brian Dozier
- Josh Gibson
- John Kruk
- Buck Leonard
- Andrew Miller
- Tony Oliva
- Paul O’Neil
- Rafael Palmeiro
- Andy Pettitte
- Johan Santana
- Richie Sexson
- Toni Stone
- Bernie Williams
Overall, that includes all the new Legends we've identified so far. Furthermore, MLB The Show 24 aims to bring back returning legends from previous titles. Overall, all Returning Legends in MLB The Show 24 include:
- Hank Aaron
- Luis Aparicio
- Roberto Clemente
- Martin Dihigo
- John Donaldson
- Rube Foster
- Shawn Green
- Ken Griffey Jr.
- Vladimir Guerrero
- Derek Jeter
- Greg Maddux
- Juan Marichal
- Joe Mauer
- Mark McGwire
- Buck O’Neil
- David Ortiz
- Satchel Paige
- Jorge Posada
- Mariano Rivera
- Jackie Robinson
- Hilton Smith
- Sammy Sosa
- Hank Thompson
- Kevin Youkilis
Overall, that includes all confirmed Legends in in The Show 24. However, we plan to update the list as we approach closer to the game's final launch. Nevertheless, the lineup of new and returning Legends seems solid so far.
Additionally, Toni Storm joins the game's roster as The Show 24 is also adding a Women Pave Their Way Mode. Furthermore, The Show 24 continue it's Storylines series thanks to their partnership with the Negro League Baseball Museum. Between all the new and historic additions, The Show 24 has no shortage of modern and legacy content.
Lastly, The Show 24 also received some new changes across several areas in gameplay and game modes. From new defensive impact plays, to the separation of RTTS and Diamond Dynasty, there's definitely some new things to expect. We look forward to playing as our favorite MLB Legends when the next Show installment releases this month.
