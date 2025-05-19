The 2025 MLB Power Rankings continue to change as every week passes. This weekend was Rivalry Weekend across Major League Baseball, pitting some classic rivals against one another. Some questionable rivals squared off as well, sorry Brewers and Twins fans. But the Subway Series capped it off with an epic conclusion between the Yankees and Mets. How did it impact the rankings?

#1: Los Angeles Dodgers (-)

The Dodgers left their top spot in the MLB Power Rankings up for grabs after getting swept by the Angels. But the Mets could not take advantage in the Subway Series. That does not mean there are no concerns in Hollywood after a 2-4 week. Mookie Betts went 3-20 this week, dropping his OPS to .764 on the season. But the Dodgers did get Clayton Kershaw back on the mound on Saturday, which is huge for their rotation. They host the Diamondbacks and then hit the road for three against the Mets this week.

#2: New York Mets (-)

The Mets had an opportunity to take the top spot in the MLB Power Rankings, but lost the rubber game to the Yankees in The Bronx. Juan Soto was not dominant offensively, going 1-10 with four walks in the Subway Series. He was not welcomed kindly to 161st Street, which is exactly what he expected. Pete Alonso's throwing error in the eighth inning will get the attention, but he went 0-12 this weekend. It's a quick turnaround for the Amazins, who head to Fenway this week before welcoming the Dodgers into Queens.

#3: Philadelphia Phillies (-)

The Phillies started this week by losing two out of three to the Cardinals but bounced back by sweeping the Pirates. They managed to win Paul Skenes' start 1-0 thanks to Mick Abel's brilliance in his first Major League game. Philly's number eight prospect hurled six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts against the Buccos. They look to ride that momentum west for three against the Rockies and three against the Athletics. Can they rise up the power rankings?

#4: Chicago Cubs (-)

The Cubs needed to take care of business this week against the Marlins and the White Sox at Wrigley Field. They did, winning five of the six games to rise to 28-19. Pete Crow-Armstrong continued his excellent season with one of the best performances of the week. He went 4-5 with a homer and 6 RBIs against the White Sox on Friday in a 13-3 win. Their outfield is elite, and the Cubs are benefiting from it every night. This week, they have the Marlins and Reds, both on the road.

#5: New York Yankees (+1)

The Yankees went 4-2 this week after a dominant Sunday win in the Subway Series. Cody Bellinger's grand slam broke the game open in the eighth, finishing off a six-run inning. The Yankees' offense excelled without big games from Aaron Judge, who went 3-12 with no RBIs in the series. Max Fried continues to excel on the mound, their bullpen has been stellar, and Bellinger has awoken. They'll look to extend their AL East lead at home against the Rangers and on the road against the Rockies.

#6: Detroit Tigers (+2)

The Detroit Tigers are the first team to reach 30 wins this season after a 5-1 week against the Red Sox and Blue Jays. They swept Boston, taking two games in walk-off fashion, before heading to Toronto, where they took two more. This time around the rotation, it was the offense lifting Tarik Skubal. They won 6-5 after the Cy Young winner allowed five runs in 6.1 innings, his worst outing of the season. They put their 31-16 record on the line against the blistering hot Cardinals before four games at home against the Guardians.

#7: San Diego Padres (-2)

The Padres started the week with two wins, but lost their last four to tumble in the MLB Power Rankings. That includes a sweep at the hands of the Mariners in which they only scored three runs. Manny Machado went 0-11 in the series, which ended a 14-game hit streak. As good as Fernando Tatis Jr has been this year, the Padres rise and fall with Machado. A east coast road trip could not come at a better time, with the Blue Jays and Braves on deck.

#8: San Francisco Giants (-1)

The Giants had a winning record this week and only slid down because of Detroit's greatness. They dropped two of three to the Diamondbacks to start, but bounced back by sweeping the Athletics. Wilmer Flores continued his excellent season, working a walk-off walk to take the league lead in RBIs. With a .788 OPS and 10 homers, it's been a great offensive season for Flores. They host the Royals before heading east to face the Nationals over the weekend.

#9: Atlanta Braves (+1)

The Braves are back in the top ten and back over .500 after beating the Red Sox twice at Fenway Park this weekend. Chris Sale returned to Beantown with a dominant performance on Friday, throwing seven innings and allowing just one run. The defending Cy Young winner picked up just his second win of the year, but hopefully it is a sign of things to come. They continue their road trip with three games against the Nationals before hosting the Padres over the weekend.

#10: Texas Rangers (+1)

A solid 5-2 week for the Rangers bounces them back into the top ten in the MLB Power Rankings, despite splitting the series with the Astros. Their sweep of the Rockies, plus the two wins over Houston, moves them up a spot. Jacob deGrom being his Cy Young self is important to Texas's success this year, and he was exactly that this week. He dominated the Astros on Thursday in a 1-0 win over Hunter Brown, which is huge for the Rangers. They head to The Bronx this week before a trip to Chicago for a set against the White Sox.

#11: Arizona Diamondbacks (-2)

The Diamondbacks continue to slip even after a 4-2 week. Yes, they took a series from the Giants, but the Diamondbacks continue losing inexplicable games to fall in the MLB Power Rankings. If your offense scored 12 runs against the Rockies, you should win. Arizona did not, losing 14-12 on Saturday in their one loss to Colorado. Their bullpen is a massive problem and needs to be fixed. They hit the road for three against the Dodgers and three against the Cardinals, so a big week ahead for the Snakes.

#12: Houston Astros (-)

The Astros took two of three from the Royals and then split four against the Rangers this week. They sit at 24-22, which is disappointing for a team used to winning 90 games per season. Hunter Brown's dominance continues, but their pitching staff is light behind him. Hayden Wesneski is hurt, potentially ending his first season in Space City prematurely. Don't sleep on the Astros at the trade deadline or down the stretch. This week, they have three against the Rays before hosting Seattle for four.

#13: Seattle Mariners (+1)

The Mariners keep moving up with another series win, sweeping the San Diego Padres. It salvaged a week that started with a series loss to the Yankees because of a late-game Aaron Judge homer. The Mariners' pitchers were sensational against the Padres, with their three starters going 17.2 innings, allowing just one run. That was the recipe last year, but the offense never picked up its weight. Cal Raleigh has led the charge for them offensively, which could be the change they need. They continue their road trip against the Whtie Sox and Astros this week.

#14: Cleveland Guardians (-1)

The Guardians drop a spot this week after losing the vaunted Ohio Cup on Rivalry Weekend. While that trophy is not exactly the most important title, it was a brutal weekend against the Reds. Steven Kwan went 1-11, which set the wrong tone for the Guardians from the lead-off spot all weekend. The good news in Cleveland was the continued rehab of Shane Bieber. If their ace comes back, they could stage a comeback in the AL Central. It's a divisional week for Cleveland, with three in Minnesota and four in Detroit.

#15: Kansas City Royals (-)

The Royals had a miserable week, dropping sets to the Astros and Cardinals to fall to 26-22. With the rise of the Twins and the continued strength of the AL Central, it could cost them in the long term. The Royals' offense has struggled, with a 1-0 loss and a 2-1 loss, and a 4-3 loss this week alone. Players beyond Bobby Witt Jr need to step up, which has not happened yet this year. They look to get back on track with three against the Giants and Twins.

#16: St Louis Cardinals (+4)

The Cardinals are the biggest risers this week, soaring up four spots even as their winning streak ends. They lost two games this week, both by the score of 2-1, but still took both series. Miles Mikolas has been quietly spectacular this year, with one eight-run outing ruining his year-long stats. On Saturday, he threw six scoreless innings in a 1-0 win over the Royals, his fifth start of the year with two earned runs allowed or fewer. The Cardinals face the Tigers and the Diamondbacks this week, looking to keep the hot streak going.

#17: Boston Red Sox (-1)

Last week, we discussed off-field drama amid on-field winning for the Red Sox. The Rafael Devers drama has cooled down, but the team went 1-5 this week. They were swept by the Tigers, including two walk-off losses, and lost two to the Braves at home. The one win they had came on a Devers walk-off homer. They are below .500 at 23-25, five games behind the Yankees, and have a big week ahead. They welcome the Mets into Fenway before four games against Baltimore in Beantown this weekend.

#18: Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

The Blue Jays have not taken advantage of the Red Sox's recent struggles, going 2-4 this week to fall in the MLB Power Rankings. They lost two to the Rays and two more to the Tigers, only winning in a 2-1 walk-off win on Saturday. Vladimir Guerrero has some great numbers, a 134 OPS+ and .394 OBP included, but still only has five homers. With $500 million coming over the next 14 years from the Jays, he has to figure that out now. The Blue Jays hope that happens this week at home against the Padres and on the road against the Rays.

#19: Minnesota Twins (+2)

The Twins' winning streak ended at 13 when they lost the series finale to the Brewers on Sunday. But Rocco Baldelli's job security is no longer a question, and Minnesota is in the playoff conversation. After starting 7-15, they are 26-21. But it comes with a damper, as Byron Buxton and Carlos Correa are back on the injured list. They collided in the Camden Yards outfield on Thursday, and both landed on the concussion list.

#20: Milwaukee Brewers (-2)

The Brewers continue to slide after another tough week, losing sets to the Guardians and Twins. In May, the Brewers are 6-10, and Jackson Chourio has struggled along with the team. He is hitting .189 with a .209 on-base percentage with only one home run. The sophomore slump has been real for Chourio, but he still made an epic defensive play against Minnesota. Pat Murphy jabbed the front office in his press conference this weekend, further confirming that the vibes are weird. They'll look to get back on track against the Orioles and Pirates.

#21: Cincinnati Reds (+1)

The Reds slide up a spot in the MLB Power Rankings after sweeping the Guardians this weekend. It's a limited rise because they started the week losing a series to the White Sox. That epitomizes the Reds' season so far. Convincing, confounding, hopeful, yet completely lost. All at the same time. They are 24-24, 4.5 games behind the Cubs in the NL Central and the Giants in the Wild Card. They need to get on their horse now to make the postseason. That starts with three in Pittsburgh and three at home against the Cubs.

#22: Athletics (-3)

A poor week for the Athletics coincides with some solid weeks from the teams around them. That takes them out of the top 20 of the MLB Power Rankings. They lost two of three to the Dodgers and were swept by the Giants in an actual rivalry from Rivalry Weekend. They scored 11 runs on Tuesday in their one win and then scored eight runs over the next five games. When they are not at home, the offense has a little less punch to it. Good news, they're back in Sacramento for four against the Angels and three against Philly.

#23: Washington Nationals (+1)

The Nationals started this week by losing three of four to the Atlanta Braves on the road. Then they rode up the Beltway to face the Orioles and swept their regional rivals. They do get credit for beating the Orioles in the MLB Power Rankings, even though everyone is doing that these days. In the last 11 games, CJ Abrams is hitting .388 with a 1.126 OPS, which is exactly what the Nationals were looking to see from their young shortstop. They host Atlanta and San Francisco for three games apiece this week.

#24: Los Angeles Angels (+2)

The Angels are moving up in the MLB Power Rankings after a 4-2 week and sweeping the Dodgers over the weekend. Logan O'Hoppe had the weirdest week in baseball, going 0-9 in three of his games, but 2-5 with five RBIs on Saturday. The Angels are doing all of this without Mike Trout, who is still out but hopefully coming back soon. They have four in Sacramento before hosting the Marlins for three, so a great opportunity to keep climbing this week.

#25: Baltimore Orioles (-2)

The Orioles continue to tumble down the MLB Power Rankings as their season spins out of control. Brandon Hyde was fired this week, ending his run during his seventh season on the bench. It did not provide an immediate spark, as they lost their game on Sunday to fall to 15-30. They have the second-worst record in the American League and the fourth-worst in the league. They are only this high because they have incredible talent on their roster. But those talented players have not shown up this year. Maybe interim manager Tony Mansolino can turn them around. It starts this week against the Brewers and Red Sox.

#26: Tampa Bay Rays (-1)

The Rays took a series from the Blue Jays, but dropped two to the Marlins to take a step back in the power rankings. Since the sweep of the Padres on April 27, they are 7-11, so they did not ride any momentum from that win. They have a better record than the Orioles, but they have had opportunities to power past the Red Sox and Blue Jays. They do not have the talent to do that, which they are paying for. This week, they have the Astros and Blue Jays at home.

#27: Miami Marlins (+1)

The Marlins move up a spot in the MLB Power Rankings after taking two of three from the Rays. These bottom four can continue trading spots all season long, but they are in a tier of their own. Miami is 18-27, ten games out of first place in the National League East. Sandy Alcantara has had a brutal season, with a 7.99 ERA through nine starts. It has put a stop to any trade conversations, which may be the most exciting thing to happen in Miami this year. This week, they host the Cubs and visit the Angels for three games each.

#28: Pittsburgh Pirates (-1)

The Pirates continued their miserable season with a 1-5 week, losing two to the Mets and getting swept by the Phillies. Firing Derek Shelton did not magically change anything, as the Buccos continue to tumble in the MLB Power Rankings. They lost another Paul Skenes start, falling 1-0 to the Phillies on Sunday. They are 3-7 with Skenes on the hill despite his 2.44 ERA. They host the Reds and Brewers this week.

#29: Chicago White Sox (-)

The White Sox have continued to be just slightly better than the Rockies to keep the attention off of them. They took a series from the Reds but then were swept by the Cubs. Miguel Vargas was fantastic this week with a .417 batting average and a 1.423 OPS across the six games. At 25 years old, he may be the first key piece of the rebuild on the Southside. They host the Mariners and Rangers for three games each this week.

#30: Colorado Rockies (-)

Finally, once again, the Rockies round out the MLB Power Rankings. Firing Bud Black has not paid dividends yet, going 1-5 this week. They were swept by the Rangers and lost two of three to the Diamondbacks. Catcher Hunter Goodman has been one of the few bright spots for the team. He has a 130 OPS+ for the season and has a .900 OPS in May. They have a tough homestand this week against the Phillies and Yankees.