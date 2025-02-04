The MLB The Show 25 Gameplay Trailer has arrived, showing off some new gameplay, as well as our cover athletes in action. Overall, MLB The Show 25's Gameplay received some exciting improvements this year. Modes like Diamond Dynasty are receiving a major change while you can expect to see new Storylines and Negro Leagues content. Without further ado, let's take a look at the MLB The Show 25 Gameplay Trailer.

MLB The Show 25 Gameplay Trailer

Developer San Diego Studio released a new MLB The Show 25 Gameplay Trailer, showing off the new improvements across several areas:

Firstly Road To The Show, the player career mode, is bringing the amateur years, letting you begin your career from high school. Play a few games there, and then in college before officially beginning your MLB career.

Furthermore,, RTTS is adding a new attribute progression system to add more control to a player's development. And with Player Lock, you'll have a variety of new Impact Plays and QTEs for all positions and baserunners.

One of the coolest new gameplay feature is first-person, which allows you to make clutch pays in POV. Hit dingers and strike out batters in style in whatever view fits you best.

Franchise is receiving new choices, which in turn mean new consequences and rewards for the player. Furthermore, San Diego Studio is adding a new Free Agenccy system to up the risk/reward factor of picking up a new player.

And speaking of players, learn more about the history of baseball and its star players in both Storylines and Negro Leagues. Both let you re-live some of baseball's greatest moments while learning about historic players.

Lastly, Diamond Dynasty returns, as expected. However, this year's iteration of the mode will no longer include Sets or Seasons. Instead, the developers will add new ways to collect player cards in various ways throughout the year. They're also adding a new mode called Diamond Quest. This board game-themed mode offers a new way to play with your dream team.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know from the new MLB The Show 25 Gameplay Trailer. We're only about a month away from launch, but expect to see a new trailer and more leading up to its release. We look forward to seeing all the new and exciting improvements San Diego Studio has planned for this year.

For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.