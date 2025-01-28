The MLB The Show 25 Release Date has been revealed, with new details on an upcoming gameplay trailer and more. Furthermore, developer San Diego Studio unveiled the game's cover, which features Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson. Although we don't have any gameplay footage yet, we can expect a familiar experience but with improvements across the board. Without further ado, let's look at the MLB The Show 25 Release Date.

MLB The Show 25 Release Date – March 18th, 2025

The MLB The Show 25 Release Date is Tuesday, March 18th, 2025, with an Early Access launch date of March 14th, 2025. It will be available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on February 4th, 2025. At the time of writing, only two editions of the game have been revealed:

Standard Edition – $69.99

Digital Deluxe Edition – Price TBA

However, expect a possible third edition announcement ahead of launch.

MLB The Show 25 Gameplay

At this moment, we do not have any MLB The Show 25 Gameplay footage. However, the developers plan to release a new trailer on February 4th on the team's official social channels. Expect more reveals throughout February and March as we get closer to the game's actual launch.

However, we already know a few details about the game based on recent reports. Some of them include:

An enhanced Road To The Show experience with more major payoffs.

New Legends (rumors suggest Roger Clemens is among one of the new potential Legends in the game.

The return of Negro Leagues

The return of Storylines

New and improved content for Diamond Dynasty

Overall, you can expect the classic modes you'd expect in any MLB The Show game. From RTTS to Franchise to Diamond Dynasty, you'll have a variety of options to choose from.

In Franchise, manage your favorite team and win the World Series! We expect to see some more quality of life improvements, but it would also be nice to see some major changes.

The card-collecting Diamond Dynasty Mode returns, allowing you to build a dream-team roster of past/present MLB players. Throughout the year, the developers will release new packs and seasons full of new content. Collect new cards and compete with your team to earn even more players and become even better.

MLB The Show 25 Story

MLB The Show 25 technically has several story-based modes, depending on how you look at it.

Firstly, Road To The Show serves as the game's main player career mode. Create your own superstar and watch them grow from a minor leaguer to Hall of Fame legend. Throughout your career, you'll have the chance to play for another team, negotiate deals, and more en route to greatness.

However, both Storylines and Negro Leagues also serve to tell stories. They both offer you a chance to re-live history and play as some of the greatest players to grace the field. Last year, MLB The Show 24 included a Derek Jeter Storyline. We wonder which player they want to run with this year.

Overall, that includes everything we know about the MLB The Show 25 Release Date, Gameplay, and more. We look forward to yet another exciting installment in the long-running series. See you out there on the field when MLB The Show 25 launches.

