On Tuesday, MLB The Show announced Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz, and Gunnar Henderson as the cover athletes for the upcoming MLB The Show 25. This marks the first time in the franchise’s 20-year history that three players will share the cover of the popular video game series.

The announcement followed a series of teasers released on Monday, where each of the three athletes claimed to be the sole cover star. Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz, and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson added their own flair to the anticipation with separate video messages.

“What's up my people, this is Elly De La Cruz from the Cincinnati Reds and I'm excited to be on the cover of MLB The Show 25,” De La Cruz announced in Spanish. “You already know I'mma beat everyone.”

Henderson responded shortly after, recording his message in full Orioles uniform from his locker.

“What's up everyone? I heard that Elly was gonna be on the cover of MLB The Show 25. But I thought it was supposed to be me. So Elly, call me,” he said.

Skenes, the Pirates’ young pitching sensation, also rounded out the trio with his own challenge.

“What's up, this is Paul Skenes. Gunnar, Elly, I heard you guys are claiming the cover of The Show and I just want to let you know that the cover's mine. So let's settle this before the cover drops.”

Paul Skenes, Gunnar Henderson, Elly De La Cruz lead MLB The Show 25's celebration of rising stars

The trio’s inclusion reflects their rising status in Major League Baseball and their significant impact on the game in 2024. Skenes, 22, was named the National League Rookie of the Year after a dominant first season. He finished with an 11-3 record, a 1.96 ERA, and 170 strikeouts, solidifying his place as one of the league’s most promising young pitchers.

Henderson, 23, emerged as a cornerstone for the Orioles. Moreover, the shortstop delivered a stellar 2024 campaign, finishing among the top five in American League MVP voting. He tallied 37 home runs, 21 stolen bases, and proved to be a pivotal player in Baltimore’s postseason run.

De La Cruz, also 23, brought electrifying energy to the Reds as a first-time All-Star in 2024. Known for his speed and power combination, he hit 25 home runs and led the Major Leagues with 67 stolen bases, further establishing himself as one of the most dynamic players in baseball.

MLB The Show celebrates its 20th anniversary with the release of its latest edition on March 18, 2025, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. Fans can begin preordering the game on February 4 at 9 a.m. ET through TheShow.com and retail outlets.

This year’s installment of the franchise aims to capture the excitement surrounding baseball’s next generation of stars. By featuring Skenes, Henderson, and De La Cruz, MLB The Show 25 not only celebrates the present but also showcases the bright future of Major League Baseball.