Corbin Burnes played well in his last start for the Arizona Diamondbacks at the end of April. The Arizona starter hasn't pitched since due to shoulder inflammation that forced him to skip a scheduled start for the first time since 2020.

Torey Lovullo gets his starter back against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, rejoining Zac Gallen and Merrill Kelly in Arizona's starting rotation, according to RotoWire.

Burnes signed a six-year, $210 million contract in the offseason, leaving the Baltimore Orioles for the Diamondbacks. He is still working on settling into his new team, but carries a 3.58 ERA into his return against the Dodgers. Unfortunately for Arizona fans, he isn't the only pitcher dealing with issues this season.

Kelly failed to go deep into a few of his starts this season because of dehydration and cramps. Things got so bad that fans started sending Lovullo and the team jars of pickles to give to the starter. The Diamondbacks are still waiting for their top three starters to hit their stride at the same time. If they do, they are one of the more formidable duos on the mound in the league.

Burnes' condition will be closely monitored by the team as his start approaches. Shoulder injuries are concerning for major league pitchers, and Lovullo will be cautious with his recovery.

Unfortunately for Burnes, he won't be able to take it easy in his return. The Los Angeles lineup is one of the best offensive groups in the league. Shohei Ohtani is on track to make history for the Dodgers again, leading their attack at the plate. The weekend series against Los Angeles is important as the Diamondbacks try to make up ground in the National League West.

Arizona took a risk when they brought in Burnes this winter, hoping he can help them return to the postseason. If he comes back strong from his shoulder inflammation, he can lead a charge up the standings.