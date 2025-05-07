The Arizona Diamondbacks are in one of the more competitive divisions in the entire league. Every game counts for Torey Lovullo's squad, including starting pitcher Merrill Kelly. He needs to step up to replace Corbin Burnes after the veteran might miss time with shoulder inflammation. Arizona's fans are doing their part, sending Kelly and the team a gift to help the pitcher with his cramps; jars of pickles.

Zac Gallen is playing well as the team's ace, but he needs some help behind him. Kelly was one of the team's bigger contributors when they made it to the World Series back in 2023. Since the beginning of the 2025 season, however, the 36-year-old is fighting cramps that are limiting his starts.

In order to help with their pitcher's hydration during his starts, fans are sending jars of pickles to the team. The gift is well-spirited, but the team is enjoying the sentiment of the gift. Lovullo offered his thoughts on the contributions to the Arizona clubhouse to USA Today writer Bob Nightengale.

“I've had some of them,” Lovullo said about the pickles. “They're pretty good…”

While he might not be pitching as far into his starts as fans want him too, Kelly is still effective. He carried a 3-1 record into Wednesday's game against the New York Mets as well as a 4.06 ERA. However, the Diamondbacks' pitching is the team's biggest problem as the team approaches 40 games played so far this year.

A record just above .500 would have Arizona in the thick of things in almost any division in the league. However, they are in the National League West, which is a three-way fight between the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants. The Diamondbacks are a handful of games behind the division lead, but have plenty of time to close the gap.

It remains to be seen whether or not the pickles will help Kelly. One thing is for sure; Arizona fans love their team and will do everything they can for them.