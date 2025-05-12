The Arizona Diamondbacks made a pivotal roster move Monday afternoon, designating Garrett Hampson and José Castillo for assignment to clear space for Jordan Lawlar and Kendall Graveman. This bold move, made with the team sitting 21-20 in the tightly contested NL West standings, signals Arizona's intent to balance youth development with postseason ambitions.

Lawlar, Arizona's top prospect and one of the league's most dynamic up-and-coming middle infielders, was tearing up Triple-A Reno. He had a .336 batting average, six homers, 31 RBIs, and 13 stolen bases. His return marks a huge moment in his journey, following a 2024 campaign derailed by thumb and hamstring injuries. Now healthy, Lawlar's combination of speed, power, and infield versatility brings immediate impact to the Diamondbacks' lineup.

Meanwhile, Graveman returns to an MLB mound for the first time since September 2023. The 34-year-old veteran reliever had been sidelined with a torn labrum and later a lumbar strain, but showed strong progress in rehab. With Arizona's bullpen performing well but lacking consistent late-inning options, Graveman's presence could be the stabilizing force the team needs down the stretch.

Hampton, despite his defensive versatility, struggled at the plate, batting just .167 in limited action. His DFA reflects the harsh reality of roster optimization in a competitive division. Some insiders speculate a possible return to the Colorado Rockies, where he played from 2018-2022. Castillo, a lefty reliever with limited usage, also got DFA'd as the D-backs prioritize higher-upside arms like Graveman.

As Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Arizona Diamondbacks DFA veteran infielder Garrett Hampson and lefty Jose Castillo to make room for rookie infielder Jordan Lawlar and veteran reliever Kendall Graveman. Graveman will be making his first appearance in an MLB game since September, 2023.”

As the NL West standings continue to tighten, these moves highlight the Diamondbacks' aggressive push to stay in contention. With Lawlar bringing youthful energy while Graveman reinforces the bullpen, the Snakes are clearly betting on upside and experience to fuel their playoff chase.