The Arizona Diamondbacks star second baseman Ketel Marte's Scottsdale home was burglarized during the 2025 MLB All-Star break. The incident occurred while Marte was in Atlanta, representing the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, July 15. He contributed to the NL's victory with a two-run double in the first inning, helping his team to a win decided by a home run derby after a tied game.

Marte has now revealed that he lost approximately $400,000 worth of valuables as a result of the burglary, according to Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic.

The burglary involved high-dollar stolen items, including jewelry and personal belongings, according to Scottsdale police. No one was home at the time of the break-in. The authorities confirmed the incident is under active investigation.

Upon learning of the burglary while still in Atlanta, Marte proceeded with pre-planned travel to the Dominican Republic before returning to Arizona. He was visibly emotional upon his return, stating in Spanish:

“Happy to be back here to continue doing my job and face what happened,” Marte said in Spanish. “It was a difficult situation, but we've come back here to start over after what happened. It doesn't feel good. The whole world knows what happened, but these things will get taken care of.”

The Diamondbacks placed Ketel Marte on the restricted list last Friday, causing him to miss the first two games of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals. During his absence, infielder Blaze Alexander filled in, going 3-for-7 with a double and delivering solid defense. Despite the roster shuffle, Arizona swept the Cardinals, outscoring them 17-4 in the first two games.

On Sunday, the Diamondbacks reinstated Marte from the restricted list. While he didn’t start, he was present in the clubhouse and available off the bench. When asked about his status for Monday's series opener against the Houston Astros, the 31-year-old said, “I’m DH-ing.”

Marte’s return is important to Arizona’s playoff hopes. So far this season, he’s batting .290 with 19 home runs and 40 RBIs in 68 games. A three-time All-Star, he previously placed third in NL MVP voting in 2024 and fourth in 2019.

In a corresponding roster move, Sergio Alcantara was designated for assignment. He was added as an emergency depth but didn’t appear in any games.