The Arizona Diamondbacks have been dealt a devastating blow that could derail their season. Veteran left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. suffered a torn ACL last night while attempting to avoid a collision with teammate Blaze Alexander — a crushing setback for Arizona’s already thin postseason hopes. The injury not only ends his 2025 campaign but could keep him sidelined well into the 2026 season.

The Talkin Baseball Podcast took to their X (formerly Twitter) page to confirm the news of Gurriel’s diagnosis, sending shockwaves through the MLB community.

“Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has an ACL tear”

This news lands at the worst possible time. With just over 20 games remaining, the Diamondbacks playoff hopes were already slim. Sitting fourth in the NL West at 68-71, Arizona trails the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers by 11 games, is 8.5 games back of the San Diego Padres, and now sits 1.5 games behind the San Francisco Giants. Without one of their most consistent bats, the team faces long odds to stay competitive in the NL Wild Card race.

The right-handed slugger had been a steady contributor this season, posting a .248 average with 19 home runs and 80 RBIs across 129 games. Those stats placed him among the team leaders in run production, continuing the reliable presence he’s offered since arriving from the Toronto Blue Jays in 2023. He played a crucial role in the D-Backs' unexpected 2023 World Series run and has remained a clubhouse leader ever since.

Recovery from an ACL tear often requires 9 to 12 months of rehab, posing serious challenges for a 31-year-old outfielder. While some stars—like Ronald Acuna Jr.—have made successful returns, others face lingering issues with mobility and overall performance. If Gurriel Jr. experiences a decline in defensive range, a move to a designated hitter role could become necessary to preserve his offensive value.

The Diamondbacks will now have to turn to untested outfield options or potential waiver claims to fill the void. But with limited games left and a roster already stretched thin, the franchise faces difficult decisions—possibly signaling a shift toward 2026 planning rather than a last-minute push for October.