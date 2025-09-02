The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered both insult and injury on Monday night in the process of taking a 7-5 defeat to the Texas Rangers. A marvelous inning-ending catch in the sixth inning from Blaze Alexander at center field ended up causing some friendly fire, with left fielder Lourdes Gurriel sustaining what from the onset looked like a serious injury after having to dodge the diving Alexander.

Alexander, in the process of making a highlight reel diving catch, ended up taking out Gurriel's knee. So as much as the Diamondbacks celebrated how that catch got them out of a jam, the celebration was muted, as Gurriel writhed on the field in pain. He was hanging on to his head in disbelief and frustration while clutching on to his knee, and he couldn't stand on his own power, requiring a cart to take him out of the field.

Blaze Alexander makes an incredible inning-ending catch but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is injured trying to get out of the way Hope he is ok🙏 pic.twitter.com/T9X54IcZo6 — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a season where nothing has gone swimmingly for the Diamondbacks, this latest Gurriel injury is just the latest drop in a sea of frustrations. Manager Torey Lovullo gave a crushing update after the game and it looks as though Gurriel's season is over.

“Lourdes Gurriel has right knee pain, discomfort. There's no diagnosis right now. He is set for imaging tomorrow. It's a situation where we're hoping for the best. I don’t think it looks great,” Lovullo said, via Alex Weiner of Arizona Sports.

Torey Lovullo’s update on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. “I don’t think it looks great.” pic.twitter.com/5eQ3h8qTRC — Alex Weiner (@alexjweiner) September 2, 2025

The 2025 season just finds a way to keep on getting worse for the Diamondbacks, and Gurriel suffering this knee injury means that they'll have one fewer bat available on the everyday roster. Moreover, this will affect his status as a trade chip, especially if his knee injury proves to be the kind that keeps one out of action for months.

Gurriel, on the year, is slashing .248/.295/.418 with 19 home runs and 80 runs batted in.

Diamondbacks get ravaged by injuries

It was already shaping up to be a lost year for the Diamondbacks when they lost ace Corbin Burnes to a season-ending injury. But the hits keep on coming for the Diamondbacks. In fact, it wasn't just Gurriel who ended Monday worse for wear for the Diamondbacks.

Relief pitcher Juan Burgos, who allowed the two-run single that cost the Diamondbacks the game against the Rangers, also sustained an injury, this one being a contusion on his right forearm.

But the MLB season stops for no one, and the Diamondbacks will go at it again versus the Rangers later tonight in the second game of their three-game set.