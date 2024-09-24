California Bay Area sports anchor Larry Beil sounded off on Oakland Athletics owner John Fisher in a powerful on-camera tirade. Beil blasted Fisher for his failure at keeping the A's in the city, during an on-camera report on ABC7 News TV in Oakland.

Beil took exception to Fisher's statement to fans, released just days before the Athletics are set to play their final game at the Coliseum. The reporter also questioned why Fisher refused to answer questions from reporters in the team's final days in the Bay. Beil ripped the actual statement apart, literally, on camera while speaking with his news colleagues.

“John, you're a serial penny pincher. You have destroyed your family's great name and legacy because of your cheapness,” Beil said on air, directing his comments directly into the camera at Fisher.

Beil criticized Fisher's proposals to keep the team in Oakland. The Athletics sought public funding to help fund a new stadium, but couldn't come to terms with local politicians on how much money they would receive.

“Anybody who says there is no fan base, or no money in Oakland, that's total nonsense,” Beil added.

The Athletics play their final game in the Bay Thursday against the Texas Rangers.

The Athletics and Oakland are parting with some bitterness

The Athletics are leaving the Bay for Las Vegas, but are playing at least three seasons in Sacramento. This is due to the city of Las Vegas not having a stadium ready to support them right away. Oakland saw declining attendance this season, due to the team's eventual move.

The city of Oakland and the team seem to be leaving with some feelings of bitterness. The Athletics are preparing for potential fan violence on Thursday, when the team plays its final home game. The A's had another disappointing season in 2024, holding a 67-89 going into Tuesday's games.

Beil wasn't afraid to take as many parting shots at Fisher as he could, in his on-camera monologue.

“John, you surround yourself with incompetent yes men, and because you were born into a billionaire family, apparently never learned you have to spend money to make money,” Beil added.

This isn't the first time the anchor has gone off on the air. Beil went on another tirade months ago when it was announced Stanford and California were leaving the Pac-12 to go to the ACC. The anchor bemoaned the fact that conference realignment was ending regional rivalry games in college sports.

Beil made plenty of fans with his tirade against Fisher. The YouTube video of his news report received dozens of positive comments on the site.

“Thank You Larry Beil! This is how we all feel!” one YouTube comment read. That post had more than 100 likes.

The Athletics play the Rangers at 9:40 Eastern Tuesday.