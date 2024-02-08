The Oakland Athletics are still looking for a temporary home as they prepare to move to Las Vegas in 2028. The A's need to find their temporary home soon, however. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred sent a stern warning to the team ahead of 2024 spring training, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

“Rob Manfred said the A's need clarity ‘in the next few months' as to where they're playing after this year and prior to their move to Las Vegas. ‘It’s clearly going to be some place in the west.' Manfred declined to specify how many/which locations remain in consideration,” Drellich wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Athletics obviously need a place to play from 2025-2027. But is the move to Las Vegas still guaranteed to happen? After all, some uncertainty has come to fruition over the past few weeks.

Manfred said he'd be “disappointed” if the Athletics' Las Vegas stadium wasn't opened in 2028, per Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“I would be disappointed if we didn't open that stadium, Opening Day, 2028,” Manfred said.

Athletics' relocation update

The A's are likely still going to move to Las Vegas. Oakland fans have been holding out hope that perhaps the team won't follow in the Raiders footsteps, but the odds of the A's staying in Oakland appear to be extremely slim.

The primary question now is this: Where will the Athletics play before moving to Vegas?

The Athletics could temporarily move to Las Vegas Ballpark, where their Triple-A team currently plays. This would help enhance fan excitement for the team ahead of the 20208 official move.

There's also a chance that the A's could share Oracle Park with the San Francisco Giants. If all else fails, the Athletics could find a different minor-league field on the west coast.