The New York Yankees have taken Major League Baseball by storm at the plate so far in 2025, and the bats they are using have been given the credit. The Yankees debuted newly designed bats known as “torpedo bats” that increase the batter's ability to get solid wood on the ball. The bats, as well as the Yankees for using them, have already been met with a large amount of criticism.

Other teams, including the Atlanta Braves, are jumping on the torpedo bat train, per ESPN's Buster Ulney.

“…And after what happened yesterday, the Braves put in an order for some of these bats,” Olney said. “[Braves catcher] Drake Baldwin actually told me that he used one of these in the Arizona Fall League last year. He said, ‘It looks weird, but if the Yankees are gonna keep hitting like that, everyone's gonna want to do it.”

Braves first baseman Matt Olson will join Baldwin in using the bat.

“Guys are going to be trying it out now,” Olson said. “… I might try it to just feel what it’s like.”

With the Braves' slow start to the season, they will do what it takes to get things going at the plate, even if it involves switching to the new bats.

Braves will be ok despite slow start

The Atlanta Braves were swept by the San Diego Padres to open the season and now have to face the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite things not going well out west so far, it is far too early for the Braves to panic.

Braves manager Brian Snitker understands that rough patches are part of the game, although this one came earlier than the team would have liked.

“It gets so magnified at the beginning,” Snitker said via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You go through these stretches all the time and if you only have one like this, you're lucky. Even in the years we won over 100 games, you'd have more than one rough spot and it's no fun going through it in June, July, whenever. It gets magnified in the beginning.”

The Padres are a talented team. The Braves are not panicking just yet.

“They have a phenomenal pitching staff over there,” Braves outfielder Michael Harris II said. “Some of the same people we saw in the playoffs, some new guys, but they have a phenomenal rotation and bullpen. We still had some areas where we could've pulled through, but they did a good job really sticking to their plan and hitting their spots and getting us out.”

The Braves have opted to keep an optimistic approach.

“You have to look at it like that,” Snitker said. “We can't look at it any way but tomorrow is going to be the start of something good for us for a while.”