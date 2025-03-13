The Atlanta Braves proved to be a resilient group in 2024. The team weathered a series of crushing injuries and still managed to reach the postseason. It was the seventh straight year the Braves made the playoffs. During the offseason, Atlanta added All-Star Jurickson Profar to the roster. Now, Braves’ manager Brian Snitker expects further reinforcements to complete the team.

“We’re going to make two really good trades here early in the year… We're going to get an MVP and a potential Cy Young Award winner back. I think everybody realizes that,” Snitker said, via Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The Braves skipper was referring to right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and starting pitcher Spencer Strider rejoining the team after recovering from season-ending injuries in 2024.

“Their presence in the lineup and on the team is going to probably do more than they’ve ever thought possible,” Snitker added.

The Braves will get a big boost from the return of Acuña Jr. and Strider

The Braves are hoping that adding one of the game’s best hitters and an elite pitcher to the team mid-season will have the effect of two blockbuster trades. While Atlanta was able to make the playoffs with Acuña and Snider sidelined, the club should be legitimate contenders once they return.

Acuña will join a lineup featuring Marcell Ozuna, Matt Olson, Michael Harris II and the newly acquired Profar. While Profar gave Braves fans a scare when he injured his wrist during spring training, he should be ready to go by Opening Day. With his addition to the team, Acuña believes that Atlanta will boast baseball’s best outfield in 2025.

Although the Braves lost Max Fried to the New York Yankees this offseason, Strider will join reigning Cy Young winner Chris Sale and All-Star Reynaldo Lopez in the rotation.

The Braves have known for some time that Acuña and Strider wouldn’t be available for Opening Day. But both players are progressing in rehab. Strider is expected back first. After a strong campaign and an All-Star Game nod in 2023, Strider was shut down just two starts into last season and forced to undergo elbow surgery. The Braves believe he could return toward the end of April.

Acuña had a season for the ages in 2023, hitting 41 home runs, stealing 73 bases and unanimously winning NL MVP. However, he tore his ACL in May. Given the normal recovery time for such an injury, the Braves anticipate he’ll be able to rejoin the team by mid May. However, Atlanta has not provided specific timelines for either player.