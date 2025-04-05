It has been a nightmare start to the 2025 season for the Atlanta Braves. They have won just one of their first eight games, currently sitting at last place in the NL East standings. In fact, they only just won their first game of the year on Friday night in a 10-0 drubbing of the Miami Marlins. But it looks as though help is on the way for the Braves in the form of star starting pitcher Spencer Strider, who doesn't appear to be too far away from making his season debut.

Following the Braves' win over the Marlins, David O'Brien of The Athletic reported that Strider “is close to rejoining the team” — with manager Brian Snitker not ruling out having the 26-year-old starter back with the team as soon as next week. At present, Strider is with the Braves' Triple-A affiliate at Gwinnett, and on Friday night, he pitched an impressive rehab start by pitching 5.1 innings of hitless and scoreless baseball while striking out eight against just two walks.

The Braves offense has been more at fault for their poor start to the season, although the good news is that things seem to be picking up for their hitters in their win over the Marlins. Once positive regression hits the Braves, they will need the pitching of Strider to take things further and for them to be able to make up the ground they've already lost with their horrific start to the 2025 campaign.

Strider pitched in only two games last season before going down with a season-ending injury that required an internal-brace elbow surgery. But when healthy, no one can question the quality of pitcher that Strider is, and his return will be a welcome sight for a team looking to get back on track.

Spencer Strider and the Braves look to get back on track

The first two full seasons of Spencer Strider's MLB career was as good as it can get, tallying a total of 10.4 WAR (per Fangraphs) as he emerged as one of the brightest young starters in the entire league. However, Strider lost a full season due to a serious elbow injury, and now, he's looking to get back on track while the Braves look to right the ship.

Strider, basing off of his latest Triple-A rehab start, doesn't seem to have lost the elite strikeout stuff that sets him apart from other starting pitchers, and the Braves will be looking to pair him and Chris Sale as a dominant one-two punch to front their rotation.