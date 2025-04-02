No team in the MLB has had a worse start than the Atlanta Braves, who are the league's only winless team after dropping to 0-6 with Tuesday's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves' highly anticipated offensive attack has been an absolute dud through the first week of the season, and there are already mounting injury concerns along the pitching staff, as well as a suspension for free agent signing Jurickson Profar.

After Tuesday's loss in Los Angeles, reigning Cy Young award winner Chris Sale got one hundred percent real on the team's mentality as they navigate these turbulent skies, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

“It’s just been tough,” said Sale. “We really just haven’t played really well as a whole and just haven’t clicked. That’s obviously bad, but the good news is, you look around this room and you see who’s in here, you know there’s only a matter of time, right?”

Sale also spoke on the importance of the team not putting too much pressure on themselves.

“And luckily, at this point in the season, we have time. We don’t want to lean on that too hard; you want to get it going eventually. But we have confidence in this clubhouse and who we have and what we can do,” said Sale.

A disastrous start for the Braves

Even the most pessimistic of fans (of which there are many in Atlanta) could not have predicted the Braves stumbling out of the gates to the tune of 0-6. It's true that Atlanta has had a difficult schedule to open up the season, having to play two postseason teams from a year ago on the opposite coast, but that's no excuse for the lack of discipline that the Braves have shown at the plate so far this year.

The fact that the team will now be without Profar for half of the season truly does make it feel like the sky is falling, with Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. still yet to return from injuries sustained last season.

In any case, the Braves will look to finally get in the win column on Wednesday evening vs the Dodgers.