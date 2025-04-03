The Los Angeles Dodgers improved to 8-0 on Wednesday as they completed the series sweep against the Atlanta Braves. It looked like the Braves were going to hand the Dodgers their first loss of the season early in the game as they took a 5-0 lead, but Los Angeles clawed back into the game. It ended up being a 5-5 ballgame in the bottom of the ninth inning with who else but Shohei Ohtani up at the plate. Ohtani delivered in the clutch once again as he hit a walk-off home run to lift the Dodgers past the Braves.

After going down 5-0, it looked like the Dodgers had no shot at getting a win against the Braves. However, the team never quit, and even on a night when they probably should've lost, they found a way to win. That's what great teams do, and manager Dave Roberts will take it.

“Dave Roberts said, following the Dodgers' sloppy start, they had ‘no business winning that game,'” Jon Morosi said in a post.

The Dodgers started the season with two wins in Japan against the Chicago Cubs, and they have followed that up with two straight sweeps. Los Angeles took three games from the Detroit Tigers in their first home series, and then they finished off the sweep of the Braves on Wednesday night.

Los Angeles is off to a historic start this season, and they could end up being one of the best MLB teams of all time. They have the talent to be just that as people often refer to the Dodgers as an All-Star team because of all the elite players that they have on the roster. There is a long season ahead of them, but the Dodgers are off to a great start.

Next up for the Dodgers is their first true road series of the season as they will travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies. The season is 162 games long, so the Dodgers are going to lose eventually. It's going to be a fun ride seeing how long they can stay undefeated, though.