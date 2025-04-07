Everyone expected the Atlanta Braves to activate 2023 All-Star Sean Murphy off the injured list, but many were surprised to see whom he was replacing on the MLB roster. Top prospect and fellow catcher Drake Baldwin is staying with the team, per MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

The Braves designated Chadwick Tromp for assignment on Sunday, opting to keep their rookie in the clubhouse. Baldwin's early offensive struggles– a .154 batting average in 29 plate appearances– combined with the fact that Murphy is a former Gold Glove winner, suggested that a demotion to Triple-A Gwinnett was a distinct possibility. Management is extending some grace toward baseball's No. 60 prospect, however.

Murphy will be making his 2025 season debut after sustaining a fractured rib in spring training, so skipper Brian Snitker could prefer to ease him back into action. Catcher is the most physically demanding position in the sport, an onerous burden to thrust on a player who has endured injury troubles dating back to last year. Exercising caution, at least for now, allows the Braves to continue Baldwin's big-league development.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos could quickly find himself faced with a dilemma, though. If and when Murphy gets into rhtyhem, both at and behind the plate, it could become less practical to keep Baldwin on the 26-man active roster. Young, highly touted talents generally require reps in order to find their footing at the highest level, but what happens when they are competing with a veteran making $15 million annually for the next several years?

Braves will have much to weigh down the road

Atlanta committed to Murphy in winter of 2022, and he proceeded to immediately reward its investment. A woeful, severely shortened 2024 campaign, which saw the 30-year-old bat .193 with a .352 slugging percentage in 72 games, now might force Anthopoulos to reconsider his stance. There is also a chance that both Murphy and Baldwin occupy regular roles for the time being.

If the Braves are feeling bold, they can move Marcell Ozuna to the outfield and slot one of the two catchers in the designated hitter position. However, considering the pitching rotation is in flux, it is quite risky to add an element of vulnerability on defense. Retaining both Sean Murphy and Drake Baldwin feels like a temporary scenario.

But how temporary is it? A reliable catching duo has worked wonders for this organization over the last few seasons, and maybe it can be the catalyst for a swift 2025 turnaround. The 1-8 Braves will begin this experiment against the Philadelphia Phillies (7-2) on Tuesday night in Truist Park.