The Atlanta Braves entered Tuesday night against the Philadelphia Phillies with an MLB-worst 1-8 record. The Braves lost seven straight to begin the season before a 10-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday.

Then the Braves lost 4-0 to the Marlins, so it has been a frustrating start for a team with playoff hopes and aspirations. While the Braves were losing games left and right, one big injury piece was catcher Sean Murphy.

During the spring, the Braves saw Murphy suffer a cracked rib, and he was sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks. Well, Murphy was activated from the IL and made his first start on Tuesday in the 7-5 win over the Phillies.

Not only did the veteran catcher start, but he went 2-for-4 at the plate with a home run and four RBI in a huge return.

His first at-bat of the season came in the bottom of the second, and Murphy clobbered a three-run home run.

Sean Murphy crushes a three-run homer in his first AB of the season! pic.twitter.com/xPnA8qzBg7 — MLB (@MLB) April 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker was relieved and happy that Murphy was able to return and produce, per The Barber's Chair Company.

“We did need that,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “That’s an understatement. It was good to play a game like that…We got a couple of big hits, good to have Murph (Murphy) back, so it was a nice little shot in the arm for us for how we've been struggling,” Snitker said.

As far as Murphy's at-bats, the Braves manager was more than pleased with what he saw from the veteran.

“Really good at-bats,” Snitker said about Murphy. “The whole at-bats, posture, everything was really good. It was good to get a veteran guy back.”

Murphy played just 72 games in 2024 while dealing with injuries, but when healthy, he has been able to produce at a consistent level. In 2023, his first year with the Braves, he hit .251 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI despite playing just 108 games.

The Braves did decide to keep young catcher Drake Baldwin on the big-league roster, so it will be interesting to see how Snitker manages playing both of them.

Atlanta has two more games against the Phillies at home before hitting the road for six games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays.