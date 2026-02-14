The Atlanta Braves opened Spring Training with more than roster adjustments. Mauricio Dubon used his first media session to explain why joining the organization feels personal. The veteran utility player cited Chipper Jones as a childhood inspiration and referenced the TBS era defined by icons like Andruw Jones, creating a meaningful bridge between the franchise’s past and present.

Dubon was acquired Nov. 19, 2025, from the Houston Astros in exchange for Nick Allen and now steps into a pivotal role. With Ha-Seong Kim recovering from a torn tendon in his right middle finger, Dubon projects as Atlanta’s Opening Day shortstop. The opportunity carries added weight for a player who grew up watching Braves games on TBS in Honduras.

Spring workouts at CoolToday Park provide the backdrop for Dubon’s next chapter. The 31-year-old utility player described the trade as emotional rather than transactional, a sentiment likely to resonate with a fan base that values the club’s rich history.

11Alive News's Reggie Chatman Jr. shared a video from North Port on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing Dubon reflecting on his connection to the Braves and their Hall of Fame icons.

“Mauricio Dubon is another new addition that says he grew up watching the Braves on TBS in Honduras. Said it was emotional getting traded here. Said he met Chipper Jones in 23 and is excited to put on the same jersey #Braves”

Dubon met Chipper Jones during the 2023 season when Houston faced Atlanta, strengthening an admiration that began during the TBS era. Andruw Jones’ Hall of Fame election in January 2026 further amplified that nostalgia.

The Braves now benefit from that authentic connection. Dubon is not simply filling in for Kim. He embraces the uniform with childhood familiarity and competitive urgency.

For a franchise built on history and global reach, Dubon’s story underscores how TBS broadcasts shaped generations of fans abroad. As Opening Day approaches, the Braves gain infield versatility and a player whose passion aligns naturally with the organization’s identity.