The Atlanta Braves are tumbling down the National League standings. Even with Spencer Strider back and three wins in the bank from a weekend set against the Twins, they are struggling. Braves' star Ronald Acuña Jr, who has not played since last May, criticized manager Brian Snitker before Sunday's game. He responded to the criticism of the since-deleted post after the game.

Jared Kelnick was thrown out at second base after admiring a near-homer in Saturday's victory. Acuña posted on X, formerly Twitter, “If it were me, they would take me out of the game,” per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Snitker spoke to the media about the comment and when he heard about it.

“I heard about it as I was walking to the dugout,” Snitker said, per Bowman. He continued, “I heard something was up, I came in and they said [the post] was down. I haven’t talked to him, so I don’t know.”

Snitker was asked, “Did you say anything to Jarred after he watched that ball hit off the bat and then hit off the wall?” He replied, “Did I say anything to him? Just, ‘Way to swing the bat.' Was I supposed to?”

The Braves manager has taken Acuña Jr out in similar situations in the past. He was removed from a 2019 game after a near-homer turned into a single. Snitker responded on Sunday, “It’s just timing and everything. There’s no blanket [response] to that.”

The Braves need Ronald Acuña Jr back soon

Despite the social media distractions, there is no denying Ronald Acuña Jr's elite talent when he is on the field. He is recovering from his second ACL tear in his career, but he would help this Braves team. Their 0-7 start was largely thanks to a dismal offense that is finally thawing out.

If Acuña does play soon, Snitker should settle the issues before this season gets out of hand. There is already frustration because of the slow start, undoubtedly, and now this distraction could torpedo the Braves. His decision with Kelneic is over, but Acuña does not seem thrilled about it. They have to squash this beef before it costs them their season.

The Braves did just get another award candidate back from injury in Spencer Strider. He was okay in his first start after UCL surgery, but expectations are higher than five innings of two-run ball.

The Braves are back in action Monday at home against the Cardinals.