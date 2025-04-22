The Atlanta Braves' season has not gone according to plan, as Atlanta is fourth in the National League East with a 9-13 record. In addition to the team's lackluster record, Spencer Strider recently suffered another injury while there has been drama with star Ronald Acuna Jr. David Schoenfield of ESPN predicts that Marcell Ozuna could emerge as a “fascinating” trade candidate if the Braves are unable to turn their season around.

Ozuna is in the final year of a five-year, $80 million contract. Teams wouldn't need to give up too much prospect capital for Ozuna, as he is primarily limited to designated hitter and would be a half-season rental barring a contract extension. With that said, teams would still need to give up a respectable amount of trade assets, as Ozuna continues to swing the bat well.

The 34-year-old finished fourth in National League MVP voting a season ago. In 2025, he is slashing .305/.468/.542/1.010 across 18 games played. Ozuna has hit four home runs in 77 plate appearances.

In other words, Marcell Ozuna certainly isn't to blame for the Braves' forgettable start to the '25 campaign. The right-handed slugger is one of the primary reasons Atlanta's record is not worse than it is. He is doing everything he can to help keep the ball club in games.

If the Braves get back on track, Ozuna likely won't be mentioned in trade talks. Atlanta's potential still suggests that they can make a deep postseason run. If underperformance and injuries continue to limit the team's success, though, then the Braves may need to make a difficult decision.

Marcell Ozuna and the Braves will focus on winning games at the moment. The trade rumors can be avoided by simply earning victories and becoming a contending team once again. Still, this will be a situation to monitor over the next few months.