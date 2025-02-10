The Atlanta Braves had bad luck with injuries in 2024, losing star players such as Spencer Strider, Ronald Acūna Jr. and many others at various points in the season. This is a trend that the club will hope to see reversed in 2025, hoping they can stay healthy for the majority of the campaign.

According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, Strider – limited to two starts in 2024 – is expected to be available for the majority of the season.

“Strider has been completing bullpen sessions and may be permitted to throw in at least one game before the end of Spring Training,” Bowman wrote. “If he doesn’t have any setbacks in his recovery from elbow surgery, he could rejoin Atlanta’s rotation by the end of April. His progress throughout camp will create a lot of excitement.”

Since making his debut for the Braves in 2021, Strider has appeared in 67 games, starting 54 of them. He has pitched 329.2 innings, turning in a 3.47 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP. He has struck out 495 batters while only walking 109. Sriders' 2022 campaign was the best of his career so far as he finished the year 11-5 with a 2.67 ERA.

The Braves will hope to fulfill a healthy 2025 campaign and make another run at the World Series.

What is the status of Braves Ronald Acūna Jr.?

With things seemingly headed in the right direction for the return of Spencer Strider, things have not been as bright for Ronald Acūna Jr, but he is still set to return comfortably in 2025.

MLB.com's Mark Bowman elaborated on Acūna's status with Spring Training set to begin soon.

“The same can be said about Acuña, who tore his right ACL near the end of May,” Bowman wrote. “There’s a chance he won’t return before the second half of May. Does he need a full year to recover? Well, remember he tore his left ACL in July 2021 and returned by the end of April 2022. The 2023 NL MVP battled discomfort throughout that season. So it won’t be surprising to see the Braves give their right fielder extra time to ensure he won’t have any lingering issues after he returns. Regardless, there will be a lot of attention placed on him as he aims to regain his place as a top MVP candidate.”

The Braves open their Spring Training slate on Feb. 22, taking on the Minnesota Twins. They open the season on the road, taking on the San Diego Padres on March 27.