The Baltimore Orioles made changes to the roster on Wednesday morning due to some injuries. The club's latest injury updates come with some mixed news for the organization.

Reports indicate that pitcher Zach Eflin and infielder Jordan Westburg have been placed on the IL, according to Luke Jones of WNST Baltimore. Eflin is being placed on the 15-day IL with right elbow discomfort, while Westburg is being transferred to the 60-day IL due to a right elbow UCL sprain.

“Orioles roster moves,” posted Jones.

“- Selected contract of RHP Albert Suarez from Triple-A Norfolk.

– Placed RHP Zach Eflin (right elbow discomfort) on the 15-day injured list.

– Transferred INF Jordan Westburg (right elbow UCL sprain) to the 60-day IL.”

Eflin, who turns 32 in April, played just one game for the Orioles before experiencing the injury. He was the starter for Baltimore's 8-5 loss to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday. Zach Eflin ended the day with seven strikeouts while allowing four hits, two walks, and one earned run in 3.2 innings.

As for Westburg, although he is being transferred to the 60-day IL and will be out for an extended period of time, it appears the 27-year-old slugger is making progress with his UCL sprain, per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun. Westburg is at least swinging the bat and playing catch while he nurses the injury.

“Jordan Westburg has continued progressing with his baseball activities, Craig Albernaz said,” reported Calvin Meyer. “He is swinging a bat and has started playing catch.”

The Orioles will have to continue playing with Eflin or Westburg on the team for now. It is currently unknown who Baltiomre plans to replace Eflin with in the starting rotation. Meanwhile, the club's infield will be led by Adley Rutschman, Pete Alonso, Blaze Alexander, Coby Mayo, and Gunnar Henderson.